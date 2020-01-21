The Georgia DNR Law Enforcement Division announced Tuesday it has detected a scam website for buying hunting and fishing licenses that appears to be active in both North Georgia and on the coast.
The site appears as an ad during a Google Search for “Georgia Fishing License.” It asks you to enter your personal information, including date of birth, Social Security number, driver’s license number and address. It gathers this info, but never asks for payment for the license.
The DNR says the website appears to have been created outside the United States, and it's working to get it shut down. Anyone who has provided personal information to this site is encouraged to contact the investigative unit at 770-918-6408. Also, file a local police report and monitor or freeze your credit.
The only legitimate place to purchase a Georgia hunting and fishing license online is at www.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com.