DNR calls for water-safety awareness
Officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Sunday that the Big Float points out the importance of water-safety awareness.
Close to 460 rafters participated in the Saturday event sponsored by Coosa River Basin Initiative. And over 100 of them had to be rescued when fast currents swept them past the take-out point.
"The rescuers were encountering people with medical conditions, improper life jackets, young children, intoxicated rafters..." Sgt. Mike Barr said in a press release.
Recent heavy rains and electric generation upstream at Allatoona Dam had increased the river flow and volume to about three times the normal level, Barr said. Personnel with the DNR and the Rome-Floyd County Fire Department had suggested the event be canceled due to potential hazards and high-water conditions.
"These type waters can create a dangerous environment for rafters and small watercraft," Barr said. "The pressure... has tremendous power and can easily be underestimated."
Anyone using the rivers this summer is urged to first check the water flow information at waterdata.usgs.gov.