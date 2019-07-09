A Floyd County Sheriff's deputy has been terminated from employment following an incident in early June.
Cpl. Christopher Parton has been terminated from his employment with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office for conduct unbecoming a deputy, according to a press release.
"His termination stems from an arrest that occurred on June 3, 2019, in which Parton conducted himself in such a manner that was unprofessional, negligent and incompetent in the performance of his duties," Sheriff Tim Burkhalter stated in a release. "Such behavior can not and will not be tolerated at the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office. We hold ourselves to a high standard and we strive to meet that standard at all times and in all situations."
Burkhalter said he could not comment on the incident at this point.