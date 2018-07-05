Deputies arrest two on felony obstruction charges
A traffic stop at Martha Berry Boulevard and the Veterans Memorial Highway resulted in the arrest of two Floyd County residents for obstruction of officers.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brandon Francis, 28, of 1217 Bells Ferry Road, was stopped for running a traffic signal at the intersection around 10:45 Wednesday night.
After identifying the driver and determining he was wanted on a probation violation, a deputy asked him to get out of the vehicle and Francis refused. When the deputy attempted to forcibly remove Francis he began throwing elbows and resisting arrest.
A woman, Laconia Deloria Davis, 25, of Shannon, then got out of the vehicle and jumped on the back of a deputy, striking him in the head prompting her arrest.
Francis is charged with four counts of felony obstruction, probation violation and failing to obey a traffic device. He is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond. Davis is charged with one count of felony obstruction and misdemeanor simple assault and is also being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.