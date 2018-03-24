You are the owner of this article.
Decatur man stopped for speeding faces drug charges

Artagious Tramon Clarke

A Decatur man facing felony drug charges was in jail Saturday night pending a $5,700 bond.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Artagious Tramon Clarke, 38, of 1494 Peachtree Court in Decatur, was arrested early Saturday on Ga. 1 at the Polk County line.

Clarke was driving on a suspended license and speeding. He was found with marijuana, a pill he said was Adderall, and a bag with a white rock-like substance he told police was crack.

In addition to the traffic offenses, he is charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

 

