A Dawsonville man accused of a brutal sexual assault in Rome was in jail without bond Sunday on felony charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jason Lamar Arp, 41, of 115 Seed Tick Road in Dawsonville, was brought Saturday from the Forsyth County Jail to face charges in the Dec. 2 assault.
Warrants state that Arp forcefully raped a woman and penetrated her multiple times with foreign objects and his hand. Her injuries required medical attention.
Arp is charged with the felonies aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery and rape.