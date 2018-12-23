Jason Lamar Arp

A Dawsonville man accused of a brutal sexual assault in Rome was in jail without bond Sunday on felony charges.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Jason Lamar Arp, 41, of 115 Seed Tick Road in Dawsonville, was brought Saturday from the Forsyth County Jail to face charges in the Dec. 2 assault.

Warrants state that Arp forcefully raped a woman and penetrated her multiple times with foreign objects and his hand. Her injuries required medical attention.

Arp is charged with the felonies aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery and rape.

