Damage reported at pair of West Rome storage facilities
Property damage was reported separately at two nearby storage facilities Monday in the West Rome area.
According to Rome police reports:
Damage was reported at a pair of separate facilities operated by Stor-It Mini Warehouses Monday morning; one at 6 Chieftain Drive and the other at 1942 Shorter Ave.
A maintenance employee told police the door on one unit at the Chieftain Drive facility was busted open and the lock was broken on another unit that also had damage to the door. It was unknown at the time of the report if any items had been taken from the open unit.
The same employee also reported that sometime during the weekend, someone broke the latching systems from four storage units at the company’s Shorter Avenue facility. The investigating officer also noted that a hand “flipping the bird” with “RPD” written beside it had been drawn on one of the units. It wasn’t known at the time of the report if anything had been taken from the damaged units.