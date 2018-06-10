Dalton man charged with assault at Rome River Jam
A Dalton man was in jail without bond Sunday, accused of aiming a gun at two teens at the Rome River Jam festival in Ridge Ferry Park.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Richard Anthony Davis, Jr., 25, of 1700 Ross Way, NW, in Dalton, was arrested just after 11 p.m. at the park, 393 Riverside Parkway, when he drunkenly and violently aimed a gun at a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old "with the intent to murder them."
Davis is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault and two counts of misdemeanor pointing a gun at another. He's also facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.