Customer steals cashier’s phone while checking out
A cashier at the Maple Quick Stop reported to Rome police Tuesday that a man stole his iPhone 7 off the counter while he was finalizing a purchase.
According to Rome police reports:
About eight minutes after the man left the store, the cashier realized his phone was gone. He checked the surveillance footage, which shows the man put his own phone on top of the cashier’s and then took both of them.
The man then leaves the store in a “nonchalant way.”
A suspect has been identified and police had been attempting to reach him.