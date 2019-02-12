A woman who was alleged to have been an accessory to a shoplifting incident faces a felony drug charge after resisting arrest
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kelly Elayne Newman, 42, listed as homeless, was allegedly an accessory to a shoplifting incident when police approached her Tuesday morning. Newman is accused of resisting officers as they attempted to put handcuffs on the woman.
A crack pipe with crack residue was found in her backpacks.
Newman is charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanors for possession of drug related objects, being a party to the crime of shoplifting and obstruction of peace officers.