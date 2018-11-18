Cartersville police are investigating the shooting of two people early Sunday morning.
According to a release from Cartersville Police Department spokesman M. E. Bettikofer:
Two people were shot on Porter Street at around 3:45 a.m. Sunday and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The suspect was taken into custody.
"At this time no deaths have been reported," Bettikofer said in the re-lease.
No further information was available. The Bartow County Jail booking roster Sunday evening did not include any inmates charged with violent felonies.