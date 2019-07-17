A Covington man was in the Floyd County Jail without bond Wednesday facing several drug related charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports / warrants:
Cortez Donte Dudley, 30, of 1391 Henderson Mill Road, was arrested Tuesday in relation to an October incident when he delivered 32.1 grams of methamphetamine and 31.8 grams of marijuana to a location in Rome. The delivered drugs were intended for an inmate at the Floyd County Prison to be smuggled into the facility.
Dudley is charged with felonies including trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and conspiracy to commit felony possession of drugs.