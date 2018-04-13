Couple reports fraudulent charges
After looking over bills they received in the mail Monday, a couple noticed two charges totaling $1,398.31 were made on their Walmart Mastercards. But they never made those purchases.
According to Rome police reports:
The woman’s card had been charged $697.87 from a purchase made March 28 at the West Rome Walmart. On that same day, someone made a $700.44 purchase at the store at 2510 Redmond Circle with the man’s card, which had not been activated at that time.
The cards were in the couple’s possession at the time of the purchases. The couple canceled the cards the day they received the bills.