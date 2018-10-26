A couple came to police on Thursday reporting their credit card information was compromised while they were on their honeymoon cruise.
According to Rome Police Reports:
The victims said they left for their honeymoon on Oct. 15 and returned on Oct. 20 and during that time they believe someone got their credit card information. Their card was used at a CVS Pharmacy in Sherman Oaks, California, to make four separate charges totaling $204.95 on Oct. 22. There were also two charges made at a vending machine in California. On Oct. 24 the card was charged again at a CVS Pharmacy in Sherman Oaks, bringing the total of the unauthorized transactions to $964.48. The couple confirmed they still had their card and will be disputing the charges as well as any others that come up afterwards.