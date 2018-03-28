Couple facing drug charges after search at their home
A Rome couple has been jailed arrested after a search warrant was executed at their Westhaven Drive home Tuesday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William Thomas Mohler, 46 and Jeanne Marie Mohler, 42, both of 15 Westhaven Drive are charged with felony possession of a Schedule I substance, possession of a Schedule I drug with the intent to distribute, as well as felony possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
Both were being held in the Floyd County Jail Wednesday pending $16,700 bond.