Couple facing child cruelty, felony drug charges
A Floyd County couple was in jail without bond Sunday night, accused of taking a young child with them when they went to buy drugs and getting high on the way home.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Candice Lynn Stanley, 25, and Justin Anthony Stanley, 30, of 1244 Old Summerville Road, were arrested late Saturday night at their home on felony cruelty to children warrants. They're also charged with felony possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
Justin Stanley also is facing a charge of battery under the Family Violence Act after he reportedly spanked his 9-year-old step-daughter for being loud as she played with her sister. He also grabbed her and dropped her on her neck and shoulder, causing scratches and light bruising. When the crying girl asked him to stop, he punched the floor several times by her head.
Candice and Justin Stanley are accused of taking the girl with them to buy drugs, getting high on the way home and almost crashing the car. Candice Stanley reportedly snorted crushed Xanax pills through a straw on Thursday and passed out while she was supposed to be caring for the child. Police said the girl described the incidents in detail and was obviously "aware and fearful" of the drug use going on around her.