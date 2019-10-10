A 41-year-old Rome man and a 28-year-old Chatsworth woman were charged with meth possession after the vehicle they were in was stopped at Chatillon and Redwood Thursday just before 1 p.m. for being unregistered and an officer noticed drugs in the vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Matthew Lee Gresham, of 209 Couper St. NE, was pulled over for having an unregistered vehicle and also did not have valid insurance.
“During contact with police he was found in possession of meth,” the report stated.
In addition, his passenger, Toni Mikale Steadman, of 300 Viola Drive, “was found with a needle containing a white liquid substance suspected to be methamphetamine.”