A Silver Creek man was arrested on burglary and assault charges Wednesday after a resident came home to discover the suspect in his house. The case is still under investigation.
According to Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher:
Colby Lee Pope, 33, was arrested near his home after police scoured the woods and set up roadblocks in the area to search for persons of interest.
Floyd County 911 reported at 2:30 p.m. that the victim came home to find someone in a rear bedroom of his residence. The burglar was standing behind a door wearing a stocking mask and holding a knife. He lunged at the homeowner before fleeing. The victim followed for a short while but lost him.
The FCPD K9 officer responded to the area to search for evidence and the suspect. Officers restricted traffic on Craton Road and the surrounding area during the search.
Police made contact with Pope at his residence next door to the victim. Following an investigation, Pope was arrested and transported to the Floyd County Jail on charges that include aggravated assault, first degree burglary and obstruction of officers.
Information related to this investigation can be sent to Sgt. Charles Miller at 706-314-1862.