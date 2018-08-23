County police arrest man for possession of methamphetamine
A Floyd County man is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine after police were called to his residence on Bollen Drive.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Douglas Bryan Henderson, 50, of 16 Bollen Drive, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor for possession of a drug related object after a Floyd County officer recovered a glass pipe with meth residue at Henderson's home around 6 p.m. Wednesday night.
Henderson is being held in the Floyd County Jail on a $3,500 bond.