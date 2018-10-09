An inmate at Floyd County Jail was charged on Thursday for pulling a correctional officer into his jail cell with the intent to harm her.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Samuel Thomas Knight, 45, of 4640 Alabama Highway, grabbed the arm of an officer and pulled her into his jail cell to try and cause her bodily harm. Knight is being charged with a felony charge of obstruction and a misdemeanor charge of battery against a law officer. Knight was initially arrested for a probation violation and is being held without bond.