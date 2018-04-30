Coroner seeking help to find family of pedestrian killed in wreck
A man who has been estranged from his family for some time was killed early Monday and the Floyd County coroner is attempting to get in touch with family members.
According to Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor:
Larry Arrington of 50 Miller Mountain Road in Lindale was struck by a truck around 5:30 a.m. Monday and killed.
Floyd County police spokesman Jerome Poole said the Arrington stepped out in front of the truck and there will not be any citation issued.
“The driver did stop and wait for police,” Proctor said. They attempted to identify the man using fingerprints but “absolutely nothing came back.”
Police and the coroner’s office were not able to identify Arrington until late in the afternoon on Monday and are seeking to contact his family.
If anyone knows Arrington’s family, or if you are a family member, please call the Floyd County Coroner’s office at 706-314-1328.