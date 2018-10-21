A man found dead Sunday on the steps of Trinity United Methodist Church succumbed to medical problems, according to Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor.
Bradley Scot Roberts, 42, lived on the streets, Proctor said, and had chosen the church property at 416 N. Fifth Ave. to spend the night. He was found there about 7:30 a.m. by people who came to set up for services.
"He basically had a medical issue and passed away on the steps of the church," Proctor said.
No autopsy is planned.
"Fortunately the church has a video camera system. We could see the evolution of what happened to him, from the spot where he set up to sleep until he passed away," Proctor said. "He had medical problems and succumbed to them during the night."
Proctor said he located Roberts' family and released the body to them.