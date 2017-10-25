Coroner: Farmer killed after cow knocks him up against a fence
“It’s the first time in a long time that I can recall a death attributed to a farm animal,” Proctor said.
Proctor said he was unaware of the specifics of Parris’ attempt to move the cow, whether he was attempting to change pastures, or perhaps load the cow into a trailer for transport.
At some point during the process, the cow butted Parris up against a fence near a barn. The coroner said Parris was conscious for a while but started to experience distress about the time emergency medical personnel and fire rescue crews arrived at the farm.
The incident occurred around 10 a.m.