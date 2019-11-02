An AT&T employee reported to police Friday someone had removed the lock to the AT&T cell tower gate, broke into the inner building on Iron Street and stole a large amount of copper wire worth an estimated $3,000.
According to Rome police reports:
The AT&T employee had received more than 50 alarm calls between 8:20 p.m. Wednesday and 2:48 a.m. Thursday.
"He believes that it must have been due to the suspect(s) opening and closing the door to the inner building," the report stated. "He showed me where the suspect(s) had broken off the metal plate to the door and bent the door back to make entry."
The employee told police there weren't any cameras recording the incident and that he did not know who would have stolen the wire.