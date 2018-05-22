Copper wire stolen from units in new North Rome public housing community
Rome police are investigating the theft of copper wiring from a duplex under construction in the Joe Wright Village public housing complex across the street from the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds in North Rome.
According to department reports:
A contractor working for the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority reported that the theft — and damage to the units — happened sometime between Friday afternoon and Monday morning.
Someone pulled out the interior copper wiring from one of the duplexes on Jim Keaten Lane in the new gated community, which includes two- and three-bedroom single family homes in addition to duplexes. They also stole brass fittings valued at $150.
Damage to the units is estimated at $2,500 and the crime is being investigated as a felony.