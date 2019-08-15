Police arrested a man on Thursday after warrants say he took money for work and materials he never completed.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nicholas Glenn Brannon, 27, 648 Old Rockmart Road, Silver Creek, took a $350 check belonging to the victim and cashed it for materials for a roofing job. He never bought materials nor finished the job.
Brannon is charged with felony conversion of payments for real property improvements and misdemeanor theft by receiving.
In a similar incident earlier this year, Brannon was charged on May 2 with felony theft by conversion, conversion of payments for real property improvements and exploitation of an elderly person.