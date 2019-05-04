An Alabama man was apprehended at a Rome motel Friday was charged with kidnapping a woman during the test drive of an automobile.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gary Jody Childers, 43, of 1922 County Road 822, Collinsville, Alabama, refused to allow a woman the means to return from a test drive.
When police took Childers into custody at a motel on Dean Avenue Friday, they recovered an amount of methamphetamine that was larger than what would be considered for personal use.
Officers also recovered a Smith & Wesson firearm during the arrest.
Childers is charged with felonies for kidnapping, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.