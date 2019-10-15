Floyd County police were involved in a brief chase early Monday on Georgia Highway 140 before arresting a College Park man on multiple charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jeremiah Hatton, 17, of 4214 Williamsburg Drive, College Park, is charged with a felony for fleeing or attempting to elude officers along with multiple traffic related misdemeanors after the chase around 2:40 a.m. Monday.
Police attempted to stop Hatton for doing 66 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone before Hatton sped away. He was finally stopped near the intersection of Georgia 140 and Floyd Springs Road. Other charges include speeding, driving too fast for conditions, reckless driving, failure to maintain a lane, passing in a no passing zone, running a red light and driving while unlicensed.