The clerk shot during an armed robbery at the Hi-Tech Fuel station in South Rome is recovering but police were still looking Sunday night for the suspect in the attack.
Floyd Medical Center spokesman Dan Bevels said Sunday that Sarvan Saina was treated and released from the hospital that day.
Rome police responding to a call about the Saturday night robbery had found the 63-year-old clerk with a gunshot wound in the back.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The robbery happened at around 9:15 p.m. Saturday at the gas station and convenience store at 410 S. Broad St.
Security footage shows a black man dressed in black -- including black gloves and a black ski mask -- enter the store with a handgun. Police believe the gun to be a Glock Model 21.
The man pointed the gun at the store clerk and went behind the counter. It was then that he shot the clerk once in the back.
As the clerk ran to the rear of the store to hide, the robber took all of the money from the register and fled the scene on foot.
When police arrived they found Saina shot. A shell casing was recovered at the store and the Georgia State Patrol took over the investigation.