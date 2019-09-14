Calhoun Deputy Fire Chief Terry Mills confirmed Friday morning that the industrial fire at Clean Sweep on Nance Road is now under investigation after a second flare-up five days after the initial fire.
"It's not necessarily being investigated as arson, but the scene is just being secured while we investigate," Mills said Friday afternoon.
Gordon County Firefighters responded to another fire at Clean Sweep on Nance Road while city crews were busy at the DHM Adhesives fire on South Wall Street near downtown Calhoun early Friday.
A fire caused heavy interior damage at the business early Monday morning, then Gordon County Division Chief Nathan Saylors said people driving by the business called 911 Friday morning after seeing smoke coming from the building.
Saylors said responders found multiple hot spots and they were still actively putting out the fire just before noon on Friday. He said fire and insurance investigators were on scene.