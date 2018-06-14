Child drowns in pool off Mathis Road
A four-year old child died Wednesday night while playing in water at a pool in the backyard of his home east of Rome. Deputy Coroner Brenton Whatley identified the victim as Levi Waln, of 1410 Mathis Road.
Whatley said the child was found in the family's in-ground pool a little after 7:30 and immediately called for help. EMS personnel arrived and immediately began efforts to resuscitate the child.
Police shut down intersections between Mathis Road and the Floyd Medical Center to get the youngster to the Floyd Medical Center as quickly as possible however Whatley said, "I don't think he was ever responsive."
The child was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after 9 p.m.
Drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death for children 1 to 4 years of age, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state’s water-safety initiative, SPLASH, was put together in an effort to reduce drowning deaths and encourages people to follow these tips when enjoying beaches, pools, lakes, rivers and other bodies of water:
Supervision — Designate an adult to watch children at all times. Do not assume someone else is watching.
Prevention — Wear personal flotation devices (PFD or life jacket), install fencing around pools and use drain covers in hot tubs and pools.
Life jackets save lives – Wear them and be sure your children do when out on the open water.
Arm’s Length — Adults should be arm’s length to children in water, and safety tools such as hooks should be nearby at all times.
Swim Lessons — Knowing how to swim greatly reduces the chance of drowning. Classes are often available through the Red Cross or YMCA.
Have a Water Safety Plan — Know what to do during a water emergency.