A Chattooga County woman faces multiple drug charges after being apprehended at a local motel.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tara Elizabeth Taylor, 38, of 841 Farmersville Road, Summerville, is charged with the felonies possession of a Schedule II controlled substance believed to be cocaine and a Schedule IV controlled substance, alprazolam tablets.
Rome police found both substances inside her pocketbook Saturday at the Royal Inn, 1201 Martha Berry Blvd.
Taylor was being held without bond Sunday, with an additional hold for the Chattooga County Sheriff's Office on unspecified charges.