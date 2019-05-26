Two Chattooga County residents are facing felony drug charges after police reportedly found meth and pills in their vehicle at a gas station in Cave Spring.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Joshua Lamar Blackmon, 29, of 703 Scenic Hill Road in Trion, and Jerrica Nicole Coleman, 27, of 3 Graham St. in Menlo, were stopped by police Sunday afternoon at the Sunco gas station at the corner of Ga. 100 and U.S. 411.
Officers found a bag of methamphetamine in the vehicle and a bag containing Xanax. They also had a pipe with burned marijuana residue.
Blackmon and Coleman are each charged with felony possession of meth, felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and the misdemeanors failure to keep drugs in the original container and possession of a drug-related object.
They were being held Sunday night with no bond set.