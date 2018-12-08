A Rome Floyd Metro Task Force officer busted a Chattooga County man with at least four different types of drugs in western Floyd County.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brian Ranard Wiggins, 33, of 6041 Highway 114, Lyerly, was arrested Friday night by Rome Floyd Metro Task Force personnel on Highway 100. When he was stopped by officers, a large quantity of methamphetamine was found in his vehicle along with Xanax, MDMA and marijuana. Police claim he tried to throw away a quantity of sus-pected heroin.
Charges against Wiggins include abandonment of dangerous drugs, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled sub-stance, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, three counts of trafficking illegal drugs, and possession of methamphetamine and possession of meth with the intent to distribute and a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana.
Wiggins is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.