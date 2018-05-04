Chattooga man facing felony battery charge
A Trion man was released from jail on a $11,200 bond Friday after being charged with felony aggravated battery and and aggressive driving.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Charles Woody, 36, of 2535 Halls Valley Road, turned himself in at the Floyd County Jail Thursday to face the charges that stem from an incident March 30 near the intersection of U.S. 27 North and Ga. 140. He is accused of striking another man in the face, fracturing the victim's jaw and resulting in facial swelling to the point where the victim could not see.