Chattooga man arrested for taking a motor vehicle
Floyd County police have arrested a Chattooga County man for a motor vehicle theft that occurred late in March.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Chad Dewayne Tidmore, 29, of 558 Sloppy Floyd Lake Road, Summerville was arrested Tuesday on a warrant alleging that he stole a 2001 white Nissan Altima worth more than $1,500 from 6 Lewis Drive in Rome.
Tidmore is charged with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle and theft by deception along with a misdemeanor for theft by shoplifting. He is also being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond for an undisclosed charge out of Chattooga County.