A Summerville couple has been jailed in Rome after a traffic stop on Martha Berry Highway that resulted in the recovery of about four ounces of marijuana.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nicholas Lloyd Trammell, 36, and Kandice Adair Trammell, 33, both of 156 Crow St., Summerville, were arrested Friday in the 6200 block of Martha Berry Highway by Floyd County Police.
Both were charged with felony counts of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and felony possession of marijuana.
Nicholas Trammell also faces a felony parole violation and is being held in the jail without bond.
Kandice Trammell was also charged with driving on a suspended license and driving without insurance, both misdemeanors, and is being held in jail pending a $16,700 bond.