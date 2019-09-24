A Chattooga County Grand Jury has indicted Susan Renee Lanham on the charge of murder in connection with the shooting death of her husband.
Eddie Earl Lanham, 75, was shot to death in September 2017 at his residence in what was made to look like a burglary.
Susan Lanham, who was 52 at the time incident, co-owned Hair Benders Salon on East Second Avenue in Rome with her late husband. He also owned and operated Eddie and Co., a home building company.
On Feb. 9, 2018, investigators with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office, along with special agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, arrested Susan Lanham in relation to the shooting death of her husband, Eddie Lanham.
“My investigators and the agents of the GBI have been thoroughly examining and collecting evidence in this case since we became involved with it. Just like in any case, they have followed the evidence and it has led them to Renee Lanham as the person who planned the murder of her husband and saw to it that those plans were followed through with," Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader said at the time of Lanham’s arrest.
Schrader stated investigators with his office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation interviewed Lanham on several occasions since her husband was found dead in their home on Butler Dairy Road. Lanham is the one who called Chattooga 911 back on Sept. 18, 2017. When law enforcement arrived on the scene they found her husband dead from a gunshot wound.
In the weeks and months that followed, the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI continued to investigate the murder. Schrader said there were problems with Lanham’s story about the night of her husband’s death. She told investigators that she’d been “out” and when she returned home, found her husband dead.
The GBI and Schrader told the public they didn’t suspect the murder to be a random act and that Mr. Lanham had been targeted in the shooting. Schrader said he and his investigators believe the motive behind the shooting was “plain and simple, greed and selfishness.”
The GBI is still gathering evidence from financial records of Lanham and her dead husband in connection with the case.