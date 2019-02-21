A Rome man is jailed after a high speed chase that started after police tried to stop a motorist for a tail light violation has led to felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dante Rishad Edmondson, 27, of 4 Pebble Bend Court, fled from police around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night and ended up in an apartment complex off Dean Avenue where he struck a dumpster in a parking lot. Police ultimately used a Taser to finally subdue Edmondson.
The officer recovered bags of suspected meth and cocaine in the vehicle, along with another unknown substance and digital scales.
Edmondson faces felonies for possession of cocaine and methamphetamine as well as a felony for fleeing or attempting to elude officers. He faces a long list of misdemeanor traffic charges.