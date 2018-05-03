Chase leads to felony charge against Rome woman
A Rome woman is being held on a $16,900 bond on a felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer charge from a chase last week.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brittany Nicole Waits, 33, of 11 Lee Street, fled from police at high rates of speed in the area of Hillside Avenue and Tyler Street in West Rome on April 26.
Waits faces more than a dozen misdemeanor traffic related offenses as a result of the incident. She is being held in the Floyd County Jail pending bond of $16,900.