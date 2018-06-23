Chase ends with discovery of 14 grams of meth
A Rome man remained in jail without bond Saturday night after being accused of having 14 grams of methamphetamine on him when he led police on a chase which ended with him being taken down to the ground by an officer.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Anthony Wayne Moon, 36, of 5 Wellington Way, was arrested just after 1 p.m. Friday in the area of the Booze Mountain Road and Reeceburg Road intersection.
The chase started when police saw Moon come speeding through the red light at Booze Mountain Road and Park Avenue on his motorcycle and accelerating to over 80 mph in a 40 mph zone. Police pursued him on Booze Mountain Road. When Moon was cut off by a patrol car at Reeceburg Road, he got off the motorcycle and ran.
Police caught up to him and took him to the ground in an attempt to arrest him. Moon would not follow officers’ commands to put his hands behind his back. The half-ounce of meth was found in a cigarette pack he had.
Moon is charged with felony possession of meth and possession of meth with intent to distribute. He is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, speeding in excess of maximum limits, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving with the wrong class of license, failure to obey a traffic-control device, no insurance on his motorcycle, and acquiring a license plate for the purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle.