2 charged with possession of cocaine after traffic stop
Two Rome men were in jail Saturday pending $5,700 bonds after being accused of having cocaine on them when the vehicle they were in was pulled over by a Georgia State Patrol Trooper on Crane Street.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John Allen Heath Jr., 47, of 25 Westwood Circle, and Hughdon Lipton Hall, 43, of 451 Chateau Drive, Apt. 140, were arrested around 1 a.m. Saturday. A trooper had pulled the vehicle over after spotting it turning left in front of another vehicle at the intersection of East 12th Street and Maple Avenue. An open beer was found in the vehicle, which Heath was driving while under the influence of cocaine.
Hall ran away from the vehicle before eventually being taken into custody. He also had marijuana on him.
Both are charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor open container violation. Heath is also charged with misdemeanor failure to yield at an intersection and driving under the influence of drugs. Hall is also charged with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.