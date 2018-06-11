2 charged with meth possession
Two people are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine after being pulled over on North Broad Street Sunday night by Rome police.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Salina Maria Suits, 41, of 85 Hawkins Road; and James Tommy Turner, 31, of 121 Drummond Drive, both face the felony drug charge as well as misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and open container violation. Suits is also charged with misdemeanor driving on a suspended license and a headlight violation.
Police found a glass pipe containing suspected meth residue and both of the vehicle’s occupants had an open alcoholic beverage.
Both were being held on $5,700 bond Monday morning.