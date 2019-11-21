Three people were arrested at Callier Forest Apartments on marijuana-related charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Nacosha Alante Shedrick, Dynessa Marchelle King, and Morresha Teresa Bell were arrested after a police officer executed a search warrant at the apartment shared by Bell, 21, and King, 25. Shedrick,27, resides at 309 Camp St.
King and Bell were charged with felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. Shedrick was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana. All three were charged with misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
King and Bell remained in jail without bond Thursday. Shedrick was released.