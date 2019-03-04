Two area residents facing drug charges were in jail without bond Mon-day night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Waschunn Keyatta Wofford, 40, of 302 Pearl St., was driving when police pulled over the vehicle Monday afternoon on Duke Street at North Broad Street. Crack cocaine and a small amount of marijuana was found.
Wofford and passenger Leighann Lashun Byers, 33, of 3577 Garden Lakes Parkway, were each charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Wofford also is charged with driving without a license.
2 charged with having crack cocaine at traffic stop
Two area residents facing drug charges were in jail without bond Monday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Waschunn Keyatta Wofford, 40, of 302 Pearl St., was driving when police pulled over the vehicle Monday afternoon on Duke Street at North Broad Street. Crack cocaine and a small amount of marijuana was found.
Wofford and passenger Leighann Lashun Byers, 33, of 3577 Garden Lakes Parkway, were each charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Wofford also is charged with driving without a license.