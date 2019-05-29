Two people arrested early Wednesday at Rome Inn & Suites are facing felony charges of conspiring to sell drugs.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Nancy Jane Redden, 56, of Room 211 in the Studio 6 motel, 21 Chateau Drive, and Richard Dallas Smith Jr., 35, of 1507 Crane St., were being held Wednesday night without bond.
Redden took Smith to Rome Inn & Suites, 20 Chateau Drive, to get hydrocodone and Smith came to sell the drugs, according to warrants on file. Redden also had clonazepam and gabapentin along with a small amount of marijuana. Smith had methamphetamine as well when he was arrested.
Each of them are charged with the felonies possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, intent to distribute a Schedule II drug and conspiracy to sell a Schedule II drug.
Smith is additionally charged with the felonies possession of meth and sale of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Redden is also charged with the felonies possession of dangerous drugs and Schedule IV drugs and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.