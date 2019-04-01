Two men accused of robbing the Ameri Mart convenience store in Cartersville were in the Bartow County Jail Monday.
According to Cartersville Police Department spokesman M.E. Bettikofer and Bartow jail records:
Louis Anthony Cotto of 18 Gentry Drive in Cartersville was a part-time employee of the business at 1153 Burnt Hickory Road when he and Latrae Wesley Hall of 82 Wyndham Court in Cartersville robbed it on March 8.
Cotto was arrested later that day on felony charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault with a gun and possession of a firearm during a felony.
An investigation by police, along with members of the Bartow-Cartersville Drug Task Force and U.S. Marshal Service, led to Hall's arrest last week on the same three felony charges.
Hall's mother, Tanya Teree Hall, who lives with him, was arrested on a felony charge of hindering the apprehension of a criminal and was released on bond.