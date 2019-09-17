Four people were arrested Monday evening - including one on a drug trafficking charge - on methamphetamine related charges by the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force.
According to records at the Floyd County Jail:
One man, 35-year-old Chad Carver Garrison of 15 Eden Drive, reportedly sold over four ounces of methamphetamine to an undercover agent at 2558 Shorter Ave. on July 12.
Chad Garrison is charged with felony methamphetamine trafficking, possession and sale of meth, use of a communication device in the commission of a felony as well as conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
Just prior to Garrison's arrest at his home, Jennifer Fowler Garrison, 34, of 15 Eden Drive, was also arrested on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. She is accused of having an undisclosed quantity of meth as well as a loaded 9mm pistol at the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Shorter Industrial Boulevard.
Two other people were arrested by task force agents on Monday as well. Charles Logan Willis, 47, and Chassity Brianna Cronan, 25, both of 507 East Second St., were charged with felony conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act. Willis also faces a charge of use of a communication device to facilitate the sale of a controlled substance.
Warrants state on July 19 both Willis and Cronan conspired with an unnamed person to facilitate the sale of meth at Acadia Drive at Beech Creek Drive in Coosa. They were both arrested on Monday at 1928 Shorter Ave. None of the reports indicated whether there was a link between the arrests of Willis and Cronan and the arrests of Chad and Jennifer Garrison.
Jennifer Garrison was being held early Tuesday on $7,900 bond. The other three were being held in jail without bond.