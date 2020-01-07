Two men were arrested in connection to a burglary at North Heights Elementary School on Atteiram Drive.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Rome police were notified by an anonymous tip that two suspects in the burglary that was caught on security camera were inside of a residence in Rome.
When police responded, they found Kenya Menashea Royster, 26, and Marquell Deandre Dammond, 28, inside the residence. Police immediately arrested Royster, who already had a warrant out for his arrest.
Police recognized Dammond as wearing the same clothes he had on in the security footage captured at the school and took him in for questioning.
While at the jail, Royster admitted there were two stolen smart boards at his home, 415 North Ave. and said they were brought there by Dammond, who lives at 417 Stonewall St.
Police found the smart boards and arrested Dammond.
Both men are charged with theft by taking and burglary in the second degree. Royster was also charged with misdemeanor probation violation.
They remained in jail Tuesday night without bond.