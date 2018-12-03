Two Rome men were in jail without bond Monday after police allegedly found them carrying guns illegally.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Antonio Demarcus Palmer Jr., 28, of 604 W. 10th At., and James Alvin Cotton, 24, of 1301 Cedar Ave., are each facing a felony charge of posses-sion of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Palmer had a Smith & Wesson revolver and Cotton had a loaded .38 handgun when police stopped them early Monday on West Fifth Street at Second Avenue.
Cotton also was charged with a felony parole violation.